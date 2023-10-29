Sign up
Previous
Photo 4049
shoes
The farrier saves the winter shoes for the horses, each set nicely labeled.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Tags
horse shoes
Bill Davidson
A really interesting image.
November 2nd, 2023
Jerzy
ace
Great find. Love this
November 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
I love your wonderful captures out of the barn or your horses! Fabulous shapes and textures.
November 2nd, 2023
