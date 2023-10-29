Previous
shoes by aecasey
Photo 4049

shoes

The farrier saves the winter shoes for the horses, each set nicely labeled.
29th October 2023

Bill Davidson
A really interesting image.
November 2nd, 2023  
Jerzy ace
Great find. Love this
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
I love your wonderful captures out of the barn or your horses! Fabulous shapes and textures.
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
