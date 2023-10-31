Sign up
Previous
Photo 4051
Rodeo Queen and Cowgirl
What you can't see are the Rodeo Queen's pink sequined pants, and, the crown on her hat flashed!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4457
photos
211
followers
162
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4046
405
4047
4048
4049
406
4050
4051
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
31st October 2023 4:54pm
Tags
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Diana
ace
So adorable and perfectly titled.
November 3rd, 2023
