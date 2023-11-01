Sign up
Previous
Photo 4052
faces in the wind
Warmer weather and sunshine have returned. The weatherman says I have at least ten days of pleasant weather to work outside and get the yard ready for winter. As for my windchimes ... they will stay out until the blizzard winds start to blow.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th October 2023 11:19am
Tags
windchime
