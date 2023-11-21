Sign up
Photo 4069
checking out the tree
A flicker cut this hole last year ... or maybe the year before. This group of sparrows seemed to be checking it out. I think they sense a change in weather coming.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
april-birds
Olwynne
New home!
November 23rd, 2023
