Carter P Johnson Lake

This was three weeks ago. I grew up with this little lake. When we were young my parents took us fishing there regularly. I remember our fishing rods and bobbers, the wonders in dad's tackle box, mom's picnic basket, the campfires, hot dogs, and toasted marshmallows. These past few years we took mom out regularly to enjoy the birds, butterflies, and cottonwood trees. So many memories here.



I just read the dam was decommissioned and is to be removed, allowing the creek that fed the lake to return to its natural flow. Built in 1935, the dam is failing and is too expensive to replace. I visited today, hoping to see it one last time to say goodbye, but it's already drained. The lake bed looks like a lunar landscape.



I wish I had composed this better when I was there. I had been hoping for a reflection for one week only, but it was windy, so I just did a quick snap. I am glad I did. It's a sad farewell.