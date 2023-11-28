Previous
gotcha by aecasey
Photo 4076

gotcha

We were playing Aggravation. Her strategy is to knock her opponents off the board. See that quirked eyebrow? It's her warning shot!
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
LManning (Laura) ace
A great candid! Well timed to get that expression.
December 4th, 2023  
