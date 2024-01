9th day of Christmas

Nine pretty things. I have had house cats for nearly 50 years. I learned quite early that pretty things were temporary, so I struggled with this one. I do, though, have bits of pieces of nature, as well as some items of mom's I've been bringing home and putting in safe places. So, I went with a collections of those that I find pretty.



The 10th Day of Christmas prompt has me stumped. It suggests 10 things, places, words, people you appreciate. It may take a bit for me to figure out that photo!