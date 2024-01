8th day of Christmas

Well ... this is a strange New Year's Day photo. However, the challenge for today was eight foods. I'm sure the challenge was thinking more festive foods, but, as I've said, I'm not a fan of still lifes. So I decided to share my daily lunch ... a wrap. I had to add a few ingredients to the normal spinach, deli turkey, and cucumber to get to eight, but the addition of tomatoes and cheese really upped the taste factor!