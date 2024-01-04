Sign up
Photo 4112
11th Day of Christmas
Pipes, not pipers. My father smoked pipes. I love the smell of pipe tobacco. He also smoked cigars. Hate those. Then the local District Judge started chewing tobacco, and a spittoon appeared in the office. Yuk! But his pipes ... love his pipes.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Tags
pipe
,
pipes
,
12 days of christmas
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful collection
January 7th, 2024
Annie D
ace
what a lovely collection
January 7th, 2024
