Previous
11th Day of Christmas by aecasey
Photo 4112

11th Day of Christmas

Pipes, not pipers. My father smoked pipes. I love the smell of pipe tobacco. He also smoked cigars. Hate those. Then the local District Judge started chewing tobacco, and a spittoon appeared in the office. Yuk! But his pipes ... love his pipes.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful collection
January 7th, 2024  
Annie D ace
what a lovely collection
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise