12th Day of Christmas by aecasey
12th Day of Christmas

12 red things ... I used the first 12 days of youngest's Advent Calendar. Tomorrow is Epiphany. Maybe I'll take the tree down ... but maybe not.

I do need to try and get something done for the 10th day of Christmas. These daily challenges were challenging...but I'll get every one done.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

