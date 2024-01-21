sam

The pets have missed my walks. I wanted to look for birds, but was joined by two dogs and four cats. The dogs were happy doing their own thing. The cats, however, were resentful that it was not an exclusive walk for them. Sam is really a happy, gentle guy. He just looks grumpy because Harold is hiding off to one side, Blaze is voicing her objections from the other side, and Oscar is behind him. We did not get home without a tussle. Harold rolled over Blaze, and Oscar hurried off to watch. In the end, Sam got a bit of private time after all.