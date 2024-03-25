Previous
frozen? by aecasey
Photo 4192

frozen?

We missed the blizzard. We even missed most of the snow. We did not, however, miss the return to winter temperatures. I'm skeptical I will get a frozen bubble in April, so had to get out and get what may be the last ones for this season.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
they always amaze me - beautiful
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise