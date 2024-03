teardrop bubble

I tried to find new places for frozen bubbles. I thought it was calm. There was just a hint of a breeze, though, and only my old tried and true spots really worked. I did want to get a bit of spring in, though, and there was an almost calm enough spot on the Aspen trees. The bubble wouldn't sit up on branch. Rather, it flipped over into a teardrop shape. Most shattered in the light breeze, but I did get a few that lingered.