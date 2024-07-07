Previous
butterfly on rose by aecasey
butterfly on rose

Rescued this little butterfly from the milkweed and thought it might recuperate a bit on a rose. I later found it had gone back to the milkweed. Silly butterfly.
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
