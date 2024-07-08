Previous
bee fly by aecasey
bee fly

on echibeckia ... a cross between echinacea and rudbeckia. It's stunning! And the little bees love it.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1177% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous shot.
July 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and detail.
July 13th, 2024  
