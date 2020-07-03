Previous
Hoo's Looking at You, Kid by aikiuser
Hoo's Looking at You, Kid

So I made it two whole days without posting a bird picture, and then... But when there's a juvenile Great Horned Owl in the tree right above me, well, I had to shoot didn't I?

3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

aikiuser (jenn)

