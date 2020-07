Sunset Pano

When we were out for this sunset a couple of weeks ago, it was magnificent but without much color. At least to the naked eye. During processing, I was able to bring out a dynamic range, quite cool, but I ended up preferring this version which more closely emulated the original experience. This is a five shot image, stitched and edited in Photoshop. Best on black, of course, if you've the time or desire...



Hope you all had a great weekend--Peace!