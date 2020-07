Night Light

On a spectacular night when we had hoped to shoot Neowise, we turned our cameras around to try the Way instead when we couldn't see the comet from our vantage. I tried a little light painting which was not easy. The only flashlight we had was too "hot" so I'm not super thrilled with the trees even after a sh-t ton of edits, but hey. It's the effort, right? A bit better on black at least...



Hope your weekend is going great--Cheers, everyone!