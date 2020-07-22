Sign up
Previous
Next
22 / 365
Popped
I posted the monochrome version a week or so ago, but had requests for the color as well. So... Here ya go!
Thank you for visiting--Peace!
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
3
3
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
1178
photos
106
followers
150
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th June 2019 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
color
,
poppies
,
backlighting
Zebru
My first thought: they are dancing, these beautiful poppies.
July 23rd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
This rocks. I can really appreciate the POV in this one and oh, those buds. Jenn, this is gorg. I liked the BnW as that’s generally my preference but the processing here... it’s awesome.
July 23rd, 2020
moni kozi
This is simply gorgeous! So beautiful!
July 23rd, 2020
