Among the Tails by aikiuser
Among the Tails

Came upon a beautiful stand of healthy cattails and liked the texture of this plant (weed?) hiding amongst them.

Thank you for sharing all your amazing images. Hope all is well in your world!
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
PhylM-S ace
I like how the monochrome brings out the textures miss J.
August 8th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely feeling of peeping through
August 8th, 2020  
