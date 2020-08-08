Sign up
Among the Tails
Came upon a beautiful stand of healthy cattails and liked the texture of this plant (weed?) hiding amongst them.
Thank you for sharing all your amazing images. Hope all is well in your world!
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing that. Now,...
1194
photos
121
followers
157
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
30th July 2020 7:11pm
black and white
,
b/w
,
cattail
PhylM-S
ace
I like how the monochrome brings out the textures miss J.
August 8th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely feeling of peeping through
August 8th, 2020
