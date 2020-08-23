Previous
Love Bugs by aikiuser
Love Bugs

Was shooting some seed pods today when these little ones photo-bombed the session.

Thank you for all your visits and comments!

Cheers
23rd August 2020

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Monique ace
Beautiful shot
August 24th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Super details
August 24th, 2020  
