Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
55 / 365
Ready to Fly
Sometimes weeds are cool. Even better on black...
My continued gratitude to all who take the time to comment, especially as I myself have been so remiss of late. I'll catch up as I can--peace!
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1211
photos
122
followers
165
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd August 2020 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
weed
,
b/w
,
seed pod
Graeme Stevens
ace
distressingly delicate - great processing
August 25th, 2020
Erin R
ace
Fantastic shot, that is one cool weed
August 25th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Looks like a handful of wishes ready to take flight!
August 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close