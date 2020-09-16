Previous
Next
Purple Growie by aikiuser
78 / 365

Purple Growie

I don't remember what this plant is, but I do think it's quite amazing. And I’m not generally a fan of lavender, but in this case, in the natural world and with all that “sunburst” around it I make a happy exception ;-)

BoB for sure

Take care out there, everyone--Peace
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise