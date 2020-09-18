Sign up
Grackle in the Rush
I know some folks consider these birds pests, and I suppose they kind of are, but I do enjoy their chattering.
Thank you kindly for all your comments, faves and follows--Cheers!
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
2020 and Beyond!
E-M1MarkIII
8th July 2020 3:41pm
bird
,
pest
,
grackle
,
desaturated
moni kozi
I love this colour palette
September 19th, 2020
Monique
ace
Beautiful shot, love the grey/white tones
September 19th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is a fabulous shot, wonderful detail
September 19th, 2020
