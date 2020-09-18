Previous
Next
Grackle in the Rush by aikiuser
80 / 365

Grackle in the Rush

I know some folks consider these birds pests, and I suppose they kind of are, but I do enjoy their chattering.

Thank you kindly for all your comments, faves and follows--Cheers!
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
I love this colour palette
September 19th, 2020  
Monique ace
Beautiful shot, love the grey/white tones
September 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is a fabulous shot, wonderful detail
September 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise