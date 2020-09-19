Sign up
Emergence
Bougainvillea are such beautiful plants which come in several gorgeous colors. Why I keep capturing them in black and white is a mystery! ...bob
We've finally had some reasonably clear skies so have been enjoying the outdoors at long last. Hence, I'm a bit behind in my commenting. I will catch up soon, my friends!
RIP RBG... Peace
19th September 2020
3
4
2020 and Beyond!
E-M1MarkIII
7th September 2020 5:40pm
Tags
black and white
,
flower
,
b/w
,
monotone
,
bougainvillea
PhylM-S
ace
To see the clouds and blue sky is such a joy. Glad you've had the chance to get out and enjoy. I did not realize this was a bougainvillea but do see the delicate papery petals now. Beautimous!
September 20th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@elatedpixie
It's the one from Barbara L--I haven't killed it yet! ;-P
September 20th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Good job! It looks like it's thriving!
September 20th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@elatedpixie
It's going bonkers!
September 20th, 2020
