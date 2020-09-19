Previous
Emergence by aikiuser
81 / 365

Emergence

Bougainvillea are such beautiful plants which come in several gorgeous colors. Why I keep capturing them in black and white is a mystery! ...bob

We've finally had some reasonably clear skies so have been enjoying the outdoors at long last. Hence, I'm a bit behind in my commenting. I will catch up soon, my friends!

RIP RBG... Peace
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
To see the clouds and blue sky is such a joy. Glad you've had the chance to get out and enjoy. I did not realize this was a bougainvillea but do see the delicate papery petals now. Beautimous!
September 20th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
@elatedpixie It's the one from Barbara L--I haven't killed it yet! ;-P
September 20th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Good job! It looks like it's thriving!
September 20th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
@elatedpixie It's going bonkers!
September 20th, 2020  
