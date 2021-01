Sylvia @sprphotos is my GP partner again this week and challenged me to do a Black and White with a Splash of Colour. I must admit the true test for me here is that this is not a style I am normally drawn to. She probably meant only one color--and perhaps I'll try that later this week--but this is my first attempt trying something a little different. I'm not entirely pleased with it, but it is supposed to be a challenge, right?!Thanks as ever for stopping by!Peace