Random Growie in B/W

Flowers are always such a nice go-to subject for the quick snappy. However, for me at least, it is a struggle to capture something visually unique or interesting. Not sure I did that here, either, but it was worth trying anyway...



Big thanks to you all for your continued views, comments and support. While I'm not especially good at commenting myself these days, I do visit and continue to be impressed, inspired and uplifted by your images.



Peace