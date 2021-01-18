Sign up
202 / 365
Snuggle Buddies
Some days there's just no time or inclination to fine art. Some days a quick bit of fun aww-rt will just have to do! This is what I wake up to most mornings. So dang cute...
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1358
photos
180
followers
180
following
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Tags
best buds
,
dog is god
,
bed hogs
Caro Barkan
ace
Such a cute picture. I love it when cats and dogs snuggle up together.
January 19th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Terminally cute!
January 19th, 2021
