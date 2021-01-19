Previous
Next
A Lady's Road by aikiuser
203 / 365

A Lady's Road

Just a little iPhone image for the day. I do love these "ladies"!

Hope all is well in you world, thank you so much for visiting mine. Peace
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
You took this with your phone? wow no kidding, sharp shot! they are the cutest.
January 21st, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Nice sharp details on the lady. Which iphone do you use?
January 21st, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you. I currently use an iPhone SE. Don't look to carefully, there are quite a lot of artifacts in this image ;-P
January 21st, 2021  
Diane Owens ace
I love these little bugs, too. They seem to symbolize happiness to me. Nice shot.
January 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise