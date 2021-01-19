Sign up
203 / 365
A Lady's Road
Just a little iPhone image for the day. I do love these "ladies"!
Hope all is well in you world, thank you so much for visiting mine. Peace
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
4
1
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
1359
photos
181
followers
180
following
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Tags
color
,
curves
,
insect
,
ladybug
,
buggage
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You took this with your phone? wow no kidding, sharp shot! they are the cutest.
January 21st, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Nice sharp details on the lady. Which iphone do you use?
January 21st, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you. I currently use an iPhone SE. Don't look to carefully, there are quite a lot of artifacts in this image ;-P
January 21st, 2021
Diane Owens
ace
I love these little bugs, too. They seem to symbolize happiness to me. Nice shot.
January 21st, 2021
