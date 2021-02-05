Sign up
Lone Trees
I so love the Eastern Sierra, can't wait to return...
Happy weekend, y'all! Peace
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
black and white
sky
clouds
landscape
mountains
b/w
monotone
sierra
for2021
Carolinesdreams
ace
Just stunning.
February 6th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful Jenn. You can really see why you love it, here.
February 6th, 2021
