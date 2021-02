Cowgirl

Some years ago, our camera club had an outing where we photographed local 4H-ers and other aggies at the State Fair. This young gal, although you can't see it here, was so in tune with and caring toward her horse that even with all the other action she alone captured my attention.



Another older image newly processed for February's Flash of Red "portrait" week.



Peace