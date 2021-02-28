Previous
Chin Up by aikiuser
Chin Up

Last day of February FOR, a fun month of black and white challenges--not sure how easy it will be to edit in color any more! ...but I could think of worse problems. ;-)

As ever, many thanks for all your lovely comments and favs. I truly appreciate them all!

Peace
aikiuser (jenn)

July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
