Previous
Next
243 / 365
Chin Up
Last day of February FOR, a fun month of black and white challenges--not sure how easy it will be to edit in color any more! ...but I could think of worse problems. ;-)
As ever, many thanks for all your lovely comments and favs. I truly appreciate them all!
Peace
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
black and white
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
b/w
,
chin
,
monotone
,
for2021
