Four Leaves on a Rock

Yes, I am just so good at titles. -cough-

Nothing too special here, just a nice memory of doing a bit of bouldering recently in a gorgeous creek bed with a good buddy. ...Still trying to forget the tick that hopped on for the trip back down. Ew.

My sincere thanks for stopping by!

Peace
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

aikiuser (jenn)

Karen
The colours work so well in this shot
March 10th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
March 10th, 2021  
