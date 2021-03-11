Sign up
Laundry Day
I am ever grateful that I'm able to afford a house with my own washer and dryer. However, there is a certain charm to hanging out the clothes to dry no matter where one lives...

Thank you for stopping by! Peace
Thank you for stopping by! Peace
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Kathy A
Great shot, so much to look at
March 12th, 2021
