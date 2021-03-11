Previous
Next
Laundry Day by aikiuser
254 / 365

Laundry Day

I am ever grateful that I'm able to afford a house with my own washer and dryer. However, there is a certain charm to hanging out the clothes to dry no matter where one lives...

Thank you for stopping by! Peace
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great shot, so much to look at
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise