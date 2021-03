God Light

...or something like that. I am not remotely religious and much of its historic opulence and ironic social values were not lost on me as I visited a good many cathedrals while in Italy. However, I must admit to being in awe of the incredible artistry found in every corner of even the most "insignificant" of churches.



Peace