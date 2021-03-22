Sign up
No Entry
No doorknob or handle that I could see so not sure how anyone gets into 2610. Maybe that's for the best...
Thanks as ever for stopping by!
Peace
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
door
graffiti
color
texture
Monique
ace
Interesting image, like your composition
March 23rd, 2021
moni kozi
I love this photograph. Maybe the door is remote-controlled... like the garage doors... It sure looks like one :D :D :D
March 23rd, 2021
