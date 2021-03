Sea-Grizzly

Yet another from the Museum of Anthropology in BC, this is a fragment of a Haida totem pole, c 1870. It originally formed the base of a memorial pole which was apparently raised in honor of a Gitxaala chief who had given away a great deal of property. I am very drawn to and fascinated by Native cultures and could have spent many more hours perusing the incredible works of art displayed here.



Peace, all.