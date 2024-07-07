Previous
Greetings by aikiuser
Photo 403

Greetings

A quick willy nilly card I made from a few fabric scraps. Because sometimes I don’t feel like shooting 😝

Thanks for visiting—Peace!

7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is gorgeous!
July 8th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely card.
July 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely and colourful card. Nice to see you back and thanks for commenting on my photo :-)
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise