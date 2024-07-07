Sign up
Previous
Photo 403
Greetings
A quick willy nilly card I made from a few fabric scraps. Because sometimes I don’t feel like shooting 😝
Thanks for visiting—Peace!
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
3
0
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1562
photos
119
followers
109
following
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
color
,
fabric
,
crafts
,
“photo
,
cheat”
Kathy A
ace
This is gorgeous!
July 8th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely card.
July 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a lovely and colourful card. Nice to see you back and thanks for commenting on my photo :-)
July 8th, 2024
