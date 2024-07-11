Sign up
Tongues
Just a bit of b/w faffing (such a great English word!) with a quick iPhone snappy of my Mother-in-Law's Tongue plant. Also known as a Snake Plant, I do love their shape and structure. ...and their easy care lifestyle. BOB
Thank you for stopping by! Peace
11th July 2024
11th July 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
