Tongues by aikiuser
Just a bit of b/w faffing (such a great English word!) with a quick iPhone snappy of my Mother-in-Law's Tongue plant. Also known as a Snake Plant, I do love their shape and structure. ...and their easy care lifestyle. BOB

11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

aikiuser (jenn)

June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
