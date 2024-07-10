Sign up
Previous
Photo 406
A Bit of Green
Just a little study in texture and tone. Better on black (Bob) if you're so inclined.
Peace, all
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
1
0
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1565
photos
119
followers
109
following
111% complete
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
organic
,
texture
,
ivy
,
meh
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely textures and shapes.
July 11th, 2024
