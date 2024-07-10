Previous
A Bit of Green by aikiuser
A Bit of Green

Just a little study in texture and tone. Better on black (Bob) if you're so inclined.

Peace, all
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

aikiuser (jenn)

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these lovely textures and shapes.
July 11th, 2024  
