Flashback #2 - 'Fruitful'

Another view of the 'Temple of Piety' in the background shot across part of Studley Royal Water Gardens in Yorkshire.



The water garden at Studley Royal created by John Aislabie in 1718 is one of the best surviving examples of a Georgian water garden in England.



It was expanded by his son, William who purchased the adjacent Fountains Estate.



The garden's elegant ornamental lakes, canals, temples and cascades provide a succession of dramatic eye-catching vistas.



It is also studded with a number of follies including a neo-Gothic castle and a palladian style banqueting house.



