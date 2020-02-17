Sign up
Photo 1526
Nagpur Times 1945
I found a copy of the 'Nagpur Times' of India dated August 29th 1945, which my father brought back in a trunk from his service in WWII, in my study!
I'm not sure whether he was actually stationed in Nagpur or this was an area he was sent on the way to another area.
How this paper has survived (nearly) 75 years is a mystery!
17th February 2020
ajisaac
