Photo 1548
Let us eat
Thankful for the meals which we are able to have during this current situation (as so many greedy people are stockpiling food for themselves only).
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
Tags
white
,
eyes
,
face
,
purple
,
yellow
,
food
,
nose
,
color
,
abstract
,
table
,
sketch
,
texture
,
colour
,
mouth
,
indoors
