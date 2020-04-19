Previous
Next
United we stand by ajisaac
Photo 1586

United we stand

United we stand against this pandemic situation we face.

One of the Mill buildings, which became part of the now defunct Bowyers Meat Production Site (Producers of sausages, pork pies, bacon etc.)
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise