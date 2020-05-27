Sign up
Photo 1626
Country churchyard
My walk today took in the churchyard of St Mary's Church in Steeple Ashton.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham.
Tags
green
,
church
,
blue
,
outside
,
old
,
cloud
,
grass
,
color
,
trees
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
architecture
,
building
,
tower
,
colour
,
up
,
gravestones
,
facade
,
upwards
,
graves
,
heritage
