Previous
Next
Circle of Light by ajisaac
Photo 1658

Circle of Light

Took this shot of a circle of light that had been refracted/diffused (?) somehow with a rainbow encompassing it.

Never captured this natural phenomenon before!
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise