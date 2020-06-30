Previous
Next
Rooster Crow by ajisaac
Photo 1660

Rooster Crow

What did you say?
What did you do when they asked you, "Who are you"?
Did you tell 'em who you know?
Did you hear that rooster crow?
How will you answer?
Where will you go?
Have you heard that rooster crow?

Lyrics from 'Rooster Crow' by Rez. Band
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
454% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise