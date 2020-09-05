Previous
Straw bale stack by ajisaac
Straw bale stack

Out in the fields....I'll have a straw bale stack please...
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice pattern, like it in B&W
September 13th, 2020  
