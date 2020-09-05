Sign up
Photo 1727
Straw bale stack
Out in the fields....I'll have a straw bale stack please...
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
hay
,
patterns
,
stack
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
harvest
,
farming
,
tall
,
stacked
,
haystack
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice pattern, like it in B&W
September 13th, 2020
