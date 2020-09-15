Previous
Retro Rider by ajisaac
Photo 1737

Retro Rider

Part of the high street in Steeple Ashton retro style - including the village lock-up.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
