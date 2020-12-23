Sign up
Photo 1836
Crash Landing
Oh no the 'moon' has crash landed in our local woods - no wonder it is so dark out here!
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
dark
,
light
,
green
,
moon
,
outside
,
ball
,
fun
,
color
,
branches
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
globe
,
texture
,
colour
,
sphere
